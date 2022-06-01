Leading Indicator Links AgileBrain to Strengths, Interests, Values, and Big 5 Personality Traits

2022/06/01 | 21:06 - Source: Iraq News

LIS' proprietary AgileBrain emotional-motivational assessment tool is now bridged to all the major human capital assessments, supporting side-by-side usage.

By bringing a dynamic emotional and motivational perspective, we can breathe life into the static, unchanging typologies that have traditionally dominated the human capital assessment market.”

— John Penrose, CEO, Leading Indicator Systems

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By bridging Leading Indicator Systems’ (LIS) proprietary AgileBrain, a neuroscience-based emotional-motivational measurement technology, to the major coaching and human capital assessment tools, a window has now been opened into the motivational state of executives, employees, and coachees.Unlike static personality trait or strength measures, AgileBrain accurately measures one's emotional needs as they evolve and change over time.



AgileBrain is highly flexible and can be targeted at any specific situation, whether it involves growth, conflict, teaming, transitions - whatever the relevant issue at hand."By bringing a dynamic emotional and motivational perspective, we can breathe life into the static, unchanging typologies that have traditionally dominated the human capital assessment market," explains John Penrose, CEO at Leading Indicator Systems.



"Static systems, such as CliftonStrengths, Myers-Briggs, Enneagram, and DiSC, definitely have their utility in assessing different types of people, but by combining these assessments with AgileBrain, we now have a window into the emotional dynamics of particular struggles, making the resulting profiles far more actionable."Learn more at www.leadingindicator.com/agilebrainAbout Leading Indicator SystemsLeading Indicator Systems, a trusted partner to human capital consultants and professionals for more than 20 years, provides a portfolio of assessment solutions designed to help move the needle on the things that matter most.



Leading Indicator’s Workforce Listening Series is a source of insights on the issues that keep human capital professionals up at night.



Offering comprehensive, complementary service offerings that are rigorously scientific while providing partners peace of mind.



Company offerings include Talent Development, Leadership Development, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Organizational Alignment, and more.



Leading Indicator assessments are used by millions of employees throughout the globe.



For more information, visit https://www.leadingindicator.com.

