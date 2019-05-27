Over 600 people test HIV positive in Pakistan city

2019/05/27 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Pakistan said on Sunday over 600 people, most of them
children, had tested HIV positive in a city in the southern Sindh province, AFP reported.Concern grew after hundreds of people were allegedly
infected by a doctor using a contaminated syringe in Rato Dero city and
surrounding villages of Larkana district."Some 681 people, of which 537 were children from two
to 12 years of age, had been tested positive for HIV until yesterday in Rato
Dero," special health advisor Zafar Mirza told a press conference in
Islamabad.He said 21,375 people had been screened in Rato Dero, adding
that the increase in the number of patients testing positive for HIV was
"a matter of grave concern" for the government.One cause being investigated by Pakistani authorities is the
use of "unsafe syringes" on patients.Mirza said: "Initial investigations reveal that used
syringes are being re-packed, which may not only grow significantly the number
of HIV cases but also other diseases."The federal government is providing 50,000 HIV screening
kits to Sindh.'Drastic measures'Provincial health officials have also noted that patients
are at particular risk of contracting diseases or viruses at these clinics,
where injections are often pushed as a primary treatment option."The government will get to the bottom of the outbreak
and fully assist the provincial government to provide treatment to all
patients," Mirza said, adding that a team of experts from the World Health
Organization was also scheduled to arrive soon to assist Pakistani authorities
in ascertaining the cause of the HIV virus in the area."Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to unveil drastic
measures to prevent the disease once we ascertain the cause of the spread of
disease," he said.Parents in the area fear their children's futures have been
irreparably harmed after contracting HIV, especially in a country whose masses
of rural poor have little understanding of the disease or access to treatment.Nisar Ahmed, the father of one of the affected baby girls
aged just one, told AFP: "We are told to go to Larkana for medicine. I
curse the doctor who has spread this disease to every child."Four of the children of my village have already been
diagnosed HIV positive."Pakistan was long considered a low prevalence country for
HIV, but the disease is expanding at an alarming rate, particularly among
intravenous drug users and sex workers.With about 20,000 new HIV infections reported in 2017 alone,
Pakistan currently has the second fastest growing HIV rates across Asia,
according to the UN."According to some government reports, around 600,000
quack doctors are operating across the country and around 270,000 are
practicing in the province of Sindh," according to UNAIDS.Pakistan's surging population also suffers the additional
burden of having insufficient access to quality healthcare following decades of
under-investment by the state, leaving impoverished, rural communities
especially vulnerable to unqualified medical practitioners.
