Turkey: MPM Turkey Migrants' Presence Monitoring - Situation Report (April 2019)

2019/05/27 | 16:30
Source: International Organization for Migration

SUMMARY



According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) currently there are more than 3,9 million foreign nationals persent in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most of them are Syrian nationals (3,603,088) who are granted the temporary protection status and another large group are asylum seekers and refugees (368,230) mainly from Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Somalia and other countries.

