Trading Expert G. Allan Collins Opens the Door to Swing Trading and Shares His Knowledge Through Money Magicians

We have trained Wall Street coders that easily make 5 Mil+ per year using this same program.”

— G.Allan Collins

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since January 2022, the S&P 500, an index tracking the performance of 500 large companies listed on the American stock exchange, dropped by 18%.



The NASDAQ followed suit and is now down by 26%.



This sudden change in a relatively secure asset resulted in a loss of approximately 12 trillion dollars for its investors.Today’s volatile market leaves little room for a “buy-and-hold” investment strategy.



The market's erratic up and down swings have caused concern among millions of long-term investors and they are starting to realize that maybe they need to consider another strategy – sooner rather than later.For G.



Allan Collins, the answer lies in a happy medium between day trading and long-term investing.A multimillionaire from trading his accounts, he continues to help his students and followers avoid costly mistakes through the Proprietary Risk Management Strategies That he is known for.



An awarded winner for this method, he is offering a new, free Special Report entitled “Swing Trading 2022: Updated To Include My New Algorithm with a 95% Win Rate.” You will discover a better way to profit in the stock market.In today’s fast-moving market, Mr.



Collin’s unique proprietary swing trading method allows traders to trade stocks for a few days, weeks, or occasionally longer, to make money in long and short stock positions.Through his service, The Money Magicians Swing Trade Alerts (Swing Trader AI), G.



Allan Collins uses his proprietary algorithms that automatically sends Themoneymagicians.com members, Buy and Sell Alerts, taking the guesswork out of the game, leaving his members with a simplified process.



Questions such as “What to buy?” “When to sell?” and “At what price?” are no longer necessary.With a proven track record of choosing outstanding picks, his unique style of swing trading allowed Collins to show members an incredible 86.25% in 26 days trading throughout the market’s eight-week selloff.



The Money Magicians are up over 86% due to G.



Allan’s Unique style of Swing Trading.



They don’t teach Collins’ strategies at Harvard or Yale because he created them.In addition to his other available resources, he is determined to go the extra mile to help others achieve the same level of success and security as he has.Opening a special and exclusive service to 2000 new members in June, he is set on helping them navigate through one of the toughest markets in history.



With three decades of experience, he decided to reopen member enrollment sometime around the end of June.



They will unveil the release date on June 20th on The Money Magicians.



website by 5 pm.



The previous opening back in June of 2021 oversold in 2 days.



“This one is expected to sell out immediately,'' says his Spokeswoman, Alexa Sykes.The website’s Swing Trade Alerts are only $19.99 per month, or 65 cents a day.



The next 2,000 members that are fortunate enough to get in will be entitled to a money back guarantee.



For members that sign up for the annual membership, if you don’t beat the S&P 500, you get 100% of your membership fees refunded.



This is truly an unheard of promotion, but G.



Allan has the confidence of a man that seems like he just made almost $300,000 in 2 months.“We have trained Wall Street coders that easily make $5 Mil+ per year using this same program,” says G.



Allan Collins.



Successfully managing more than $200 million for several Swiss Hedge Funds and institutions, his advice is continuously sought after.Dedicated to helping traders avoid costly mistakes through his unique style of swing trading, G.



Allan Collins shares his knowledge and provides the resources needed to succeed.



The proprietary algorithm’s he created simplifies the trading process and makes it easy and accessible to everyone.



Learn more about The Money Magicians here.G.



Allan Collins, The Swing Trading Mentor:An award-winning swing trader, he became a multi-millionaire through trading his own accounts and has successfully managed more than $200 million for several Exclusive Swiss Hedge Funds and Institutions.



With over three decades of experience as a professional trader, he called the Market Top in January of 2022, saving his followers' fortunes and shorting TSLA, NFLX, and MRNA the night before the 2022 sell-off started.



As the creator of proprietary algorithms that track dark pool trades, options sweeps, and Block Trades, he now counts an average annual return of 125% spanning over the last five years.

