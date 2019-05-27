عربي | كوردى


Oil rises to $69 as Mideast tension, supply cuts offset trade concerns

2019/05/27 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Oil rose to about $69 a barrel on Monday, supported by

Middle East tensions and OPEC-led supply cuts, though concern over the US-China

trade dispute and global economy capped gains, Reuters reported.Supply cuts – both voluntary by the Organization of the

Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, plus those resulting from US

sanctions – have helped Brent crude, the global benchmark, rise by 29 percent

this year.Brent was up 48 cents at $69.17 a barrel by 1143 GMT, having

fallen by about 4.5% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3 cents

to $58.66.“The main factor preventing the market from going higher on

the geopolitical news is really the concern about the global economy,” said

Petromatrix oil analyst Olivier Jakob.Both crude contracts registered their biggest weekly price

declines of the year last week. Public holidays in the United States and

Britain on Monday limited participation, keeping volumes low.Tension between the United States and Iran, with

Washington’s announcement on Friday that it would deploy more troops to the

Middle East, is supporting the market but some analysts said its impact could

be limited.“This move further increases tensions in the regions, but

with the US and UK markets closed today and most of the geopolitical tension

likely already priced in to the market, effects on crude prices may remain

subdued,” JBC Energy said in a report.Nonetheless, concern about the global economy weighed.

Figures on Monday showed that profits for Chinese industrial companies shrank

in April while new orders for US-made capital goods fell more than expected.“The macroeconomic outlook does not look good,” Jakob said.Money managers cut their net long US crude futures and

options positions – bets on rising prices – in the week to May 21, the US

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.In addition to the OPEC-led supply cuts, US sanctions on

OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have curbed their crude exports, reducing

supplies further.Brent’s price structure remains in backwardation, with

prices for prompt delivery higher than those for future dispatch, suggesting a

tight balance between supply and demand.



