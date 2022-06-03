Incubator for Creators: Startup Demo Day

2022/06/03 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From 51 Labs: It is our utmost pleasure to see entrepreneurs thrive! With the generous support of USAID, we concluded the 2022 Incubator for Creators program with a Startup Demo Day event.At the end of the event, three of the participating startups won seed funding prizes totaling $30,000 that would help them push their […]

