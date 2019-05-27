Home › Baghdad Post › Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel voiced openness on Monday to US-mediated talks withLebanon on resolving a dispute over the neighbors’ maritime border that hasdogged Mediterranean oil and gas exploration, Reuters reported.Such talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s officesaid in a statement after he met US envoy David Satterfield, could be “for thegood of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil”by agreeing a border.There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or USofficials.Technically at war since Israel’s founding in 1948, Israeland Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations, a dispute affecting asea area of about 860 sq km (330 square miles) extending along the edge ofthree of Lebanon’s southern energy blocks.Waters in one of those blocks are also claimed by Israel,which kicked off a gas bonanza in the eastern Mediterranean almost a decade agowith the discovery of two huge gas fields.The dispute has led to years of brinkmanship with both sidespromising to protect their resources and warning about encroachment.