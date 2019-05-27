Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

2019/05/27 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel voiced openness on Monday to US-mediated talks with
Lebanon on resolving a dispute over the neighbors’ maritime border that has
dogged Mediterranean oil and gas exploration, Reuters reported.Such talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s office
said in a statement after he met US envoy David Satterfield, could be “for the
good of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil”
by agreeing a border.There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or US
officials.Technically at war since Israel’s founding in 1948, Israel
and Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations, a dispute affecting a
sea area of about 860 sq km (330 square miles) extending along the edge of
three of Lebanon’s southern energy blocks.Waters in one of those blocks are also claimed by Israel,
which kicked off a gas bonanza in the eastern Mediterranean almost a decade ago
with the discovery of two huge gas fields.The dispute has led to years of brinkmanship with both sides
promising to protect their resources and warning about encroachment.
