France opposed in principle to execution of French ISIS members in Iraq

2019/05/27 | 17:20



The French foreign ministry said on Monday it was opposed in



principle to the death penalty, but also said it accepted Iraqi sovereignty as



Iraq’s justice ministry sentenced three French citizens to death for their



membership of ISIS.“The French embassy in Iraq, in its role as provider of



consular protection, is taking the necessary steps to convey its position



(against the death penalty) to the Iraq authorities,” the foreign ministry said



in a statement.The ministry added that it respected the sovereignty of the



Iraq authorities and that ISIS members “had to answer for their crimes”, which



