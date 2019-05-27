France opposed in principle to execution of French ISIS members in Iraq

2019/05/27 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The French foreign ministry said on Monday it was opposed in
principle to the death penalty, but also said it accepted Iraqi sovereignty as
Iraq’s justice ministry sentenced three French citizens to death for their
membership of ISIS.“The French embassy in Iraq, in its role as provider of
consular protection, is taking the necessary steps to convey its position
(against the death penalty) to the Iraq authorities,” the foreign ministry said
in a statement.The ministry added that it respected the sovereignty of the
Iraq authorities and that ISIS members “had to answer for their crimes”, which
carry the death penalty in Iraq.
