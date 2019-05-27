عربي | كوردى


France opposed in principle to execution of French ISIS members in Iraq

2019/05/27 | 17:20
The French foreign ministry said on Monday it was opposed in

principle to the death penalty, but also said it accepted Iraqi sovereignty as

Iraq’s justice ministry sentenced three French citizens to death for their

membership of ISIS.“The French embassy in Iraq, in its role as provider of

consular protection, is taking the necessary steps to convey its position

(against the death penalty) to the Iraq authorities,” the foreign ministry said

in a statement.The ministry added that it respected the sovereignty of the

Iraq authorities and that ISIS members “had to answer for their crimes”, which

carry the death penalty in Iraq.







