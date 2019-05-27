Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says Iran nuclear deal possible as sanctions bite

Trump says Iran nuclear deal possible as sanctions bite

2019/05/27 | 18:30



its nuclear program was possible, crediting economic sanctions for curbing



activities Washington has said are behind a spate of attacks in the Middle



East.“I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I



think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen,”



Trump said during a news conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in



Tokyo.“It has a chance to be a great country with the same



leadership,” Trump said. “We aren’t looking for regime change — I just want to



make that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons.”Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after



this month’s attack on oil tankers in the Gulf region.Washington, a firm backer of Tehran’s regional rival Saudi



Arabia, has blamed the attacks on Iran, which denies the accusations.The United States has deployed a carrier strike group and



bombers to the Mideast region and an extra 1,500 troops to the Gulf, prompting



fears of a conflict.Trump’s comments came after his national security adviser



John Bolton said on Saturday that the United States had “deep and serious”



intelligence on threats posed by Iran, without providing details.Trump, on a four-day visit to Japan, welcomed Abe’s help in



dealing with Iran after broadcaster NHK said Japan’s leader is considering a



trip to Tehran as early as mid-June. Iran said a visit was unlikely in the near



future.“I know for a fact that the prime minister is very close



with the leadership of Iran, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.During his joint news conference with Trump, Abe said Japan



would do what it can on the Iran issue.“Peace and stability of the Middle East is very important



for Japan and the United States and the international community as a whole,”



Abe said.Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015



international nuclear deal with Iran, and is ratcheting up sanctions in an



effort to end Iran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.Japan was a major buyer of Iranian oil for decades before



the US sanctions — which Trump said were taking effect.“They were fighting in many locations,” he said of Iran.



“Now they are pulling back because they have serious economic problems.”Bolton, who has spearheaded an increasingly hawkish US policy



on Iran, described recent bomb attacks on tankers off the United Arab Emirates



and a pipeline pumping station in Saudi Arabia, as well as a rocket attack in



Baghdad’s Green Zone as “manifestations of concern” about Iran.Iran has distanced itself from the bombings and on Sunday,



its foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said his country will defend itself



against any military or economic aggression.







