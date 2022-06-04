IS jihadist attack: Iraqi forces kill 13 IS militants in 3 provinces

2022/06/04 | 15:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces killed 13 Islamic State (IS) militants during a series of operations in the provinces of Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Diyala, the military has said.

During operations conducted over the last week, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), backed by helicopters, managed to kill 13 IS militants during an attack on their hideout, said Yahia Rasoul, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces.

The statement did not specify the location of the insurgents' hideout or when they were killed.

During operations in the Hamrin mountain range in northern Diyala and a village near Kirkuk, CTS forces found a number of caches containing weapons, explosives, and communication devices, said Rasoul.

Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist terrorists in recent months to combat their increased activity.

After Iraqi forces crushed the IS extremist group in 2017, the security situation in the country has improved.



IS remnants, on the other hand, have disappeared into metropolitan centres, deserts, and harsh areas, launching guerilla strikes against security personnel and civilians on a regular basis.

