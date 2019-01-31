Halbousi concludes UK visit, invites Bercow to visit Iraq

2019/01/31 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi concluded his three-day visit to the UK after meeting with a number of top UK officials, during which he reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations.Halbousi's visit focused on activating friendship committees between the two states, continuing support for institutions concerned with democracy, and urging the UK to contribute to reconstruction of liberated Iraqi cities, a statement by Halbousi's office said.The meeting also called on the UK to invest in Iraq through its companies.During his visit, Halbousi invited John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, to visit Iraq, according to the statement.Halbousi also met during his visit with UK Minister for Investment Graham Stuart and British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt.