Five One Labs and AUK support Entrepreneurs in Duhok

2022/06/05 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From 51 Labs: Five One Labs and AUK Collaborate to Provide Entrepreneurs a Community in Duhok In a panel discussion at The American University of Kurdistan in Duhok, Five One Labs and AUK announced a partnership with AUK hosting our organization for a long-term program for students and entrepreneurs in Duhok.This partnership will support […]

