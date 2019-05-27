2019/05/27 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Monday، 27 May 2019
10:10 PM
Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria
Dozens of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps elements were killed while others were injured when Israel shelled a number of IRGC positions in Syria's Quneitra, sources said on Monday.
More details will be reported soon.
Monday، 27 May 2019
10:10 PM
