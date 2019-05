Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria

2019/05/27 | 22:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-HomeIraq newsMonday، 27 May 201910:10 PMDozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in SyriaDozens of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps elements were killed while others were injured when Israel shelled a number of IRGC positions in Syria's Quneitra, sources said on Monday.More details will be reported soon.Read