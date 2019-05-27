Home › Baghdad Post › Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria

Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria

2019/05/27 | 22:00







Monday، 27 May 2019



10:10 PM























Dozens of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps elements were killed while others were injured when Israel shelled a number of IRGC positions in Syria's Quneitra, sources said on Monday.







More details will be reported soon.











































