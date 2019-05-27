عربي | كوردى


Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria

Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria
2019/05/27 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-



Home



Iraq news













Monday، 27 May 2019

10:10 PM











Dozens of IRGC killed, injured in Israeli strike in Syria

























Dozens of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps elements were killed while others were injured when Israel shelled a number of IRGC positions in Syria's Quneitra, sources said on Monday.



More details will be reported soon.





















Read











All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW