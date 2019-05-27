Iran deputy FM claims US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security

2019/05/27 | 22:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Washington’s
sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the
ministry’s website.Araqchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said
Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.
