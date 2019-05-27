عربي | كوردى


Iran deputy FM claims US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security

2019/05/27 | 22:35
Washington’s

sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the

ministry’s website.Araqchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said

Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.



