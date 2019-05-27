IKEA to revamp app as store strategy shifts

2019/05/27 | 22:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
IKEA is
launching a new app to allow customers to shop remotely for products they can
visualize in the context of their own homes, lessening the need for them to
travel to its vast network of self-service, out-of-town stores.The
world’s biggest furniture retailer is shifting its business model away from
pushing customers through its suburban stores toward making shopping easier
online, and downtown.“It is a completely new experience,” Barbara
Martin Coppola, chief digital officer at IKEA, told Reuters in an interview.
“The app is combined with the store experience, with the online experience.”The app will be launched first in France and
the Netherlands and will be rolled out in IKEA’S top eight markets - including
Germany, the United States and China - by the end of the year.It will allow users to visualize how their
homes could be furnished with IKEA products by inputting room dimensions and
choosing from different tastes and life stages. They can then order those
products through the app.IKEA originally launched an augmented reality
app in 2017 which allowed customers to see how more than 2,000 items would fit
into their homes, but they could not shop from it.IKEA’s main app carries its full range but
products are still displayed in isolation, and customers can only add items to
a shopping list for use during a store visit. Remote shopping can only be done
through the IKEA website.Fast-growing British online furniture retailer
Made.com last month launched a new interior design service for a fee, which
uses artificial intelligence to recommend products and 3D technology to show
what the furnished room will look like.Other players experimenting with augmented
reality include Williams-Sonoma, which bought 3D imaging firm Outward in 2017,
and U.S. startup Modsy, which raised $37 million this month to expand in
360-degree room and furniture imaging.IKEA’s new app will complement the group’s
move to trial smaller downtown stores with a narrower range, like the one it
opened in the heart of Paris earlier this month.“People who go to the stores might want to
access the full range of IKEA, and that is when digital innovations come in
handy,” Martin Coppola said on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress
earlier this month.The app will allow shoppers to point their
phone at a chair to see other textures or colors, or to see it in the context
of a room or alongside similar products in the same range.IKEA has stepped up efforts to respond to the
rise of e-commerce since Jesper Brodin took over in 2017 as chief executive of
the Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores.IKEA has been trialing city-center formats
including a dedicated kitchen showroom in Stockholm, a London store offering
personalized planning for home renovations, and one for living room furniture
in Madrid.As e-commerce grows, Martin Coppola said IKEA
might reconfigure its out-of-town sites, incorporating what it is learning from
its downtown pilot stores and possibly using more of the space as dedicated
warehouses to prepare online orders.Meanwhile, Made.com is ramping up its offline
presence as it expands in Europe. It launched a pop-up showroom in Stockholm
this month just a block away from IKEA’s kitchen store, and is displaying plush
armchairs in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.“We
are in discussions with other airports,” Chief Executive Philippe Chainieux
told Reuters. “Every single customer journey starts online and ends online but
they still need to have the capacity to touch and feel.”Made.com is also being creative with the eight
showrooms it already operates, such as offering online customers the
opportunity to connect with a store manager by webcam so they can see a piece
of furniture from all angles.
IKEA is
launching a new app to allow customers to shop remotely for products they can
visualize in the context of their own homes, lessening the need for them to
travel to its vast network of self-service, out-of-town stores.The
world’s biggest furniture retailer is shifting its business model away from
pushing customers through its suburban stores toward making shopping easier
online, and downtown.“It is a completely new experience,” Barbara
Martin Coppola, chief digital officer at IKEA, told Reuters in an interview.
“The app is combined with the store experience, with the online experience.”The app will be launched first in France and
the Netherlands and will be rolled out in IKEA’S top eight markets - including
Germany, the United States and China - by the end of the year.It will allow users to visualize how their
homes could be furnished with IKEA products by inputting room dimensions and
choosing from different tastes and life stages. They can then order those
products through the app.IKEA originally launched an augmented reality
app in 2017 which allowed customers to see how more than 2,000 items would fit
into their homes, but they could not shop from it.IKEA’s main app carries its full range but
products are still displayed in isolation, and customers can only add items to
a shopping list for use during a store visit. Remote shopping can only be done
through the IKEA website.Fast-growing British online furniture retailer
Made.com last month launched a new interior design service for a fee, which
uses artificial intelligence to recommend products and 3D technology to show
what the furnished room will look like.Other players experimenting with augmented
reality include Williams-Sonoma, which bought 3D imaging firm Outward in 2017,
and U.S. startup Modsy, which raised $37 million this month to expand in
360-degree room and furniture imaging.IKEA’s new app will complement the group’s
move to trial smaller downtown stores with a narrower range, like the one it
opened in the heart of Paris earlier this month.“People who go to the stores might want to
access the full range of IKEA, and that is when digital innovations come in
handy,” Martin Coppola said on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress
earlier this month.The app will allow shoppers to point their
phone at a chair to see other textures or colors, or to see it in the context
of a room or alongside similar products in the same range.IKEA has stepped up efforts to respond to the
rise of e-commerce since Jesper Brodin took over in 2017 as chief executive of
the Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores.IKEA has been trialing city-center formats
including a dedicated kitchen showroom in Stockholm, a London store offering
personalized planning for home renovations, and one for living room furniture
in Madrid.As e-commerce grows, Martin Coppola said IKEA
might reconfigure its out-of-town sites, incorporating what it is learning from
its downtown pilot stores and possibly using more of the space as dedicated
warehouses to prepare online orders.Meanwhile, Made.com is ramping up its offline
presence as it expands in Europe. It launched a pop-up showroom in Stockholm
this month just a block away from IKEA’s kitchen store, and is displaying plush
armchairs in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.“We
are in discussions with other airports,” Chief Executive Philippe Chainieux
told Reuters. “Every single customer journey starts online and ends online but
they still need to have the capacity to touch and feel.”Made.com is also being creative with the eight
showrooms it already operates, such as offering online customers the
opportunity to connect with a store manager by webcam so they can see a piece
of furniture from all angles.