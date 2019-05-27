عربي | كوردى


IKEA to revamp app as store strategy shifts
2019/05/27 | 22:35
IKEA is

launching a new app to allow customers to shop remotely for products they can

visualize in the context of their own homes, lessening the need for them to

travel to its vast network of self-service, out-of-town stores.The

world’s biggest furniture retailer is shifting its business model away from

pushing customers through its suburban stores toward making shopping easier

online, and downtown.“It is a completely new experience,” Barbara

Martin Coppola, chief digital officer at IKEA, told Reuters in an interview.

“The app is combined with the store experience, with the online experience.”The app will be launched first in France and

the Netherlands and will be rolled out in IKEA’S top eight markets - including

Germany, the United States and China - by the end of the year.It will allow users to visualize how their

homes could be furnished with IKEA products by inputting room dimensions and

choosing from different tastes and life stages. They can then order those

products through the app.IKEA originally launched an augmented reality

app in 2017 which allowed customers to see how more than 2,000 items would fit

into their homes, but they could not shop from it.IKEA’s main app carries its full range but

products are still displayed in isolation, and customers can only add items to

a shopping list for use during a store visit. Remote shopping can only be done

through the IKEA website.Fast-growing British online furniture retailer

Made.com last month launched a new interior design service for a fee, which

uses artificial intelligence to recommend products and 3D technology to show

what the furnished room will look like.Other players experimenting with augmented

reality include Williams-Sonoma, which bought 3D imaging firm Outward in 2017,

and U.S. startup Modsy, which raised $37 million this month to expand in

360-degree room and furniture imaging.IKEA’s new app will complement the group’s

move to trial smaller downtown stores with a narrower range, like the one it

opened in the heart of Paris earlier this month.“People who go to the stores might want to

access the full range of IKEA, and that is when digital innovations come in

handy,” Martin Coppola said on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress

earlier this month.The app will allow shoppers to point their

phone at a chair to see other textures or colors, or to see it in the context

of a room or alongside similar products in the same range.IKEA has stepped up efforts to respond to the

rise of e-commerce since Jesper Brodin took over in 2017 as chief executive of

the Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores.IKEA has been trialing city-center formats

including a dedicated kitchen showroom in Stockholm, a London store offering

personalized planning for home renovations, and one for living room furniture

in Madrid.As e-commerce grows, Martin Coppola said IKEA

might reconfigure its out-of-town sites, incorporating what it is learning from

its downtown pilot stores and possibly using more of the space as dedicated

warehouses to prepare online orders.Meanwhile, Made.com is ramping up its offline

presence as it expands in Europe. It launched a pop-up showroom in Stockholm

this month just a block away from IKEA’s kitchen store, and is displaying plush

armchairs in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.“We

are in discussions with other airports,” Chief Executive Philippe Chainieux

told Reuters. “Every single customer journey starts online and ends online but

they still need to have the capacity to touch and feel.”Made.com is also being creative with the eight

showrooms it already operates, such as offering online customers the

opportunity to connect with a store manager by webcam so they can see a piece

of furniture from all angles.





