Former Iraqi PM puts forward initiative to resolve political deadlock

2022/06/06 | 09:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD: Former Iraqi interim Prime Minister Ayad Allawi has proposed a seven-point plan to break the country's political impasse in the wake of the country's early parliamentary elections in October.

According to reports agency, Allawi, a former Iraqi vice president and the head of the National Coalition, the initiative includes appointing an interim government tasked with holding fair elections, appointing a new electoral commission to organise the elections, and approving a new electoral law.



The initiative by the 78-year-old called on permitting the prime minister-designate in the interim govt the freedom to opt his ministers based on competence and integrity, administer the country's affairs, and implement a government program that serves the people’s interest, according to the statement.

The formation of a new government has been hindered by persistent disputes among the Shiite group since the parliament has been unable to elect a new president by a two-thirds majority of the 329-seat house as required by the constitution in recent months.



If elected, the president, whose term is restricted to two four-year terms, will pick the prime minister, who is the leader of the government.

Kazakhstan Holds National Referendum on Amendments to Constitution

Imran Khan's life in danger, security agency on high alert

South Korea, US navies stage combined exercise