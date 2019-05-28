Home › kurdistan 24 › Families of Yezidi genocide victims ask for construction of memorial in Shingal

Families of Yezidi genocide victims ask for construction of memorial in Shingal

2019/05/28 | 00:05



At the request of the families, Mahma Khalil, the mayor of Shingal, has requested the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to build a monument to preserve the memories of those who suffered atrocities.



We want the memorial “to become a figure for the people to remember and visit for generations to come,” he said.



The religious minority suffered heavily at the hands of the terror group following its emergence in Iraq in 2014, including mass executions. The occupation of the town of Shingal led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Ezidis, who the Islamic State considers heretics.



On March 15, the Federal Government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and UNITAD marked the beginning of national efforts to unearth the first mass graves of Ezidi victims.



Of the 80 mass graves found, UNITAD announced it had completed the unearthing of 12 of those graves in coordination with “local community and survivor advocate groups.”



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany



