Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski leading the way with their entrepreneurial spirit at MiniOwls.

Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski, Founders of MiniOwls joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski at MiniOwls have done great job to eliminate daily chaos from disorganization .



It was an immense pleasure to interview both of them.



They are a ball of energy!”

— Andy Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski, Founders of MiniOwls Inc for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.



Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.ABOUT MiniOwls Inc.MiniOwls is the collaboration of childhood friends: Malwina and Margaret, two moms (with 5 kids between us) that have been driven crazy by the mountains of toys scattered throughout our homes!Just like most moms we became overwhelmed by the growing amounts of toys that our children have, love, and can’t seem to part with…and we’ve dreamt of the calm and clean spaces we’ve seen on Pinterest.With the understanding that being organized is not a matter of being perfect, but a matter of customizing spaces that work for each of our families, we began to think about storage solutions that can help calm the chaos that inevitably comes with young children! This was where MiniOwls and our toy hammock were born – After all, if it works for us, it can definitely work for other families as well.



And it did, as we quickly became the Toy Hammock QueensMalwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show.



In the interview with Andy Jacob, Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski discusses the newest offerings of MiniOwls Inc., what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski was amazing.



The success of MiniOwls Inc.



is a true testament to their team and their people.



It was a real honor to have Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.



We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field.



It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MiniOwls Inc.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best.



I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies.



As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski who are forging an incredible path for others.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the business leaders of this world like Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about.



If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Malwina Rewkowska & Margaret Sobolewski, Founders, MiniOwls Inc, A DotCom Magazine Interview

