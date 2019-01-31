عربي | كوردى
Iraq's Planning Min. starts national strategy to alleviate poverty
2019/01/31 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's

Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi directed launching the mission of the

executive management of a national strategy to alleviate poverty in Diyala

province, a statement by the ministry said.During

his meeting with the head of the Diyala Provincial Council Ali al-Daini, and Diyala MP Nahida al-Daini on Thursday, Dulaimi affirmed the importance

of unifying efforts to ensure improving effective services to citizens during

the current year."Among the ministry's priorities is to empower the [low]

and middle-class [citizens], provide them with basic services, improve their

standard of living, and ensure the sustainability of their income,"

Dulaimi said, pointing to the importance of providing low-cost housing units, the

statement read.



