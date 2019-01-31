Iraq's Planning Min. starts national strategy to alleviate poverty

2019/01/31 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's
Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi directed launching the mission of the
executive management of a national strategy to alleviate poverty in Diyala
province, a statement by the ministry said.During
his meeting with the head of the Diyala Provincial Council Ali al-Daini, and Diyala MP Nahida al-Daini on Thursday, Dulaimi affirmed the importance
of unifying efforts to ensure improving effective services to citizens during
the current year."Among the ministry's priorities is to empower the [low]
and middle-class [citizens], provide them with basic services, improve their
standard of living, and ensure the sustainability of their income,"
Dulaimi said, pointing to the importance of providing low-cost housing units, the
statement read.
