Iraq faces a tough challenge in developing its potential

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Nick ButlerIn many ways Iraq is a success story. The Islamic State,which until last year controlled large parts of the north and west of thecountry, has been defeated. The security situation across Iraq is probablybetter than at any time in the past three decades. After the independencereferendum was ignored in 2017, a working relationship between the governmentin Baghdad and the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has been re-established.The success extends to the oil industry. Production is up to 5m barrels a day,according to the International Energy Agency, and Iraq is once again one of theworld’s leading producers. The National Petroleum Law, which threatened tocentralise control of every aspect of the oil and gas sector, has beenscrapped. So far so good. But as a new report from the IEA makes clear thissuccess is fragile. Iraq has not, for example, been able to manage the naturalgas that it produces and which needs to be captured and utilised. Every day,16bn cubic metres (bcm) is being flared, leaving the country dependent onimports of gas from Iran — an issue that could become a problem if the UStightens sanctions to make such trade illegal. Water is in short supply andthis could limit production from a number of existing oilfields, includingRumaila and Majnoon. Production capacity could rise — the resources arecertainly in place — but bureaucratic barriers and unattractive terms are notencouraging international investors. Electricity supplies are intermittent.Unemployment is already dangerously high given that the population is rising bymore than 1m a year; 40 per cent of Iraq’s 38m citizens are under 14, thereport says. The public sector provides 3m jobs but many are unproductive and,in common with many oil producing countries, Iraq has failed to diversify itseconomy. Isis may have been defeated but sectarian differences remain. The IEAemphasises the positive and the potential, but the underlying caution andconcern is unmistakable. The successes achieved may not be sustainable andthere is even a possibility that oil production levels could slip back. In theshort term, the risk to Iraq is that US action against Iran draws the countryinto another unwanted conflict. Beyond that, the challenge is one becomingfamiliar across the oil-producing states — how to manage the limited levels ofrevenue available when oil prices are constrained within a limited band thatshows no sign of rising much above $70 a barrel. The basic problem is thecontinued dependence on oil revenue, which accounts for 99 per cent of exportearnings, 90 per cent of government revenue and 60 per cent of gross domesticproduct. Iraq is not the poorest country in the region but the demands forinvestment outstrip what is available. An additional 3m barrels a day of waterwill be needed to sustain any growth in oil production. The electricity sectorneeds comprehensive reconstruction to reduce losses, upgrade existing plantsand expand capacity, including from natural gas and renewables, to meet apredicted doubling of demand by 2030. The obvious answer is to encourageinternational investment, but that will require both political stability and arealistic understanding on the part of the Iraqi government that a fair returnwill be required. Contracts with minimal returns will not attract investorswith the needed technical skills, given the risks associated with the regionand in particular with Iraq’s two key neighbours, Iran and Saudi Arabia. As theIEA report makes clear, Iraq is a country of great potential. Adding anothermillion barrels a day to oil production could make it the world’sfourth-largest producer within the next decade. The undeveloped resource baseis enormous and could be developed at low cost. The basic infrastructure is inplace. The level of local skills is high, even if too many talented people haveleft the country during the successive conflicts of the past 30 years. Butsuccess is not preordained and there is no guarantee that the progress made inthe past five years will continue.