Forbes Names Abiola Adediran Member of Its Business Council

2022/06/06 | 14:10 - Source: Iraq News

Abiola Adediran, Founder and Managing Consultant Midridge International

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

We are honored to welcome Abiola Adediran into the community”

— Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abiola Adediran, Founder and Managing Consultant Midridge International, has been accepted into Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Abiola Adediran was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.



Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honors.“We are honored to welcome Abiola Adediran into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council.



“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”As an accepted member of the Council, Abiola has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence.



She will connect and collaborate with other respected global leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.



Abiola will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.Finally, she will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.Abiola Adediran is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Certified Management Consultant, and a PRINCE2-certified Project Manager from APMG International, UK.



She also holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, Scotland, majoring in Finance and Strategy.She is the Founder of Midridge International, a pan-African social impact organization that provides world-class business strategy and financial advisory support to growing small and medium-scale enterprises across Africa."I am very honored to be accepted into this prestigious community, to collaborate on Forbes Business Council, one of the world’s most respected business platforms.



It is truly satisfying to see my work attract global recognition at the highest level over the years," said Abiola Adediran.“ I am passionate about entrepreneurial development, especially for African businesses, and I look forward to connecting and learning with this global community,” Abiola added.She revealed that she would be leveraging the Forbes platform and leaning on her expertise to provide expert content in Business Structuring and Transformation, Sustainability of Family Businesses, and High impact capacity development for team productivity.

Uri OnojakeGLG Communicationsemail us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

June 06, 2022, 08:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release