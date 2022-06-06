Iraq court jails Briton for trying to smuggle ancient shards

2022/06/06 | 15:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Baghdad Criminal Court on Monday sentenced a UK citizen to 15 years in prison on charges that he attempted to steal artifacts and take them out of Iraq.

The sentence was handed to retired geologist Jim Fitton in a case that has garnered widespread attention.

Found to have criminal intent

Iraqi authorities arrested Fitton at Baghdad International Airport in March for carrying small fragments of ancient pottery in his luggage.



He had been on an expedition touring the country's ancient sites.

A total of 32 artifacts were found in four pieces of luggage belonging to a tourist group, mostly that belonging to Fitton.

He picked up the items in question on a group tourism expedition to Eridu, an ancient Mesopotamian site in southern Iraq.

Fitton said that, as a geologist, he had a habit of collecting such fragments as a hobby but had no intention of selling them.

However, Judge Jabir Abd Jabir did not consider defense lawyer Thair Soud's arguments based on Fitton's ignorance of Iraqi law and the apparently low value of the items.

The judge found that by removing the items and intending to transport them out of the country, Fitton had criminal intent to smuggle them.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

First cities

Mankind's first cities were founded on the banks of Euphrates and Tigris Rivers around 6,000 years ago.



Over three millennia, the Mesopotamian civilization developed into a dense network of cities, eventually giving rise to veritable urban centers like Babylon and Nineveh, the latter reconstructed here in an illustration.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

First empire

The Mesopotamian civilization once existed in the region currently occupied by Iraq and Syria, divided into Northern Assyria and Southern Babylonia.



At first, the region was made up of many small provinces, but around 5,000 years ago they joined forces and became one large territory.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

First script

At first glance, it looks like a beautiful pattern of simple lines and stars.



But this image shows an example of the earliest known system of writing, called cuneiform, which dates back around 6,000 years to early Mesopotamia.



Cuneiform led to the eventual development of the first alphabets in around a dozen different languages.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

First kings

The Mesopotamian kings, including Tukulti-Ninurta I, named on this pedestal, were said to receive their powers from God.



In return, they were responsible for providing security and planning their cities, and for enforcing justice with the first written laws.



This exhibit is one of 12 on loan from the Berlin State Museums for the Louvre exhibition.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

First agriculture

In Mesopotamia, hunters and gatherers became farmers and cattle breeders.



For the first time in history, people no longer depended on berries and wild game for sustenance; instead, they planted fields and cared for livestock.



They even built irrigation systems to supply arid southern regions with water.



Around this time, milk also began being processed into varied products like yogurt and cheese.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

First wheel

This crucial invention was also developed in Mesopotamia.



In this relief sculpture, a carpenter is seen chiseling an axle.



The Mesopotamians also developed other innovative crafts, such as braiding and textiles.



They also experimented with fire, creating ceramics, metals and even glass.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

Divine hierarchies

With eyes made of lapis lazuli, this masterpiece in the Louvre-Lens exhibition portrays a praying Ebih-Il, a Syrian official from the 25th century B.C.



Religion was a dominant force in Mesopotamia.



The world of humans was seen as a reproduction of the divine world.



High-ranking gods were served by lesser gods - humans were at the end of line and had to be obedient and hard-working.

Mesopotamia: Where history got its start

The end

In the year 331 B.C., Alexander the Great brought an end to the Mesopotamian civilization and spread Greek culture throughout the region.



Mesopotamian traditions and ways of life were lost, until they were excavated thousands of years later.



They will be on display, some for the first time, at the Louvre-Lens through January 23.

Author: Lea Albrecht (cmk)

Possible penalty of hanging

While his own defense lawyer expressed shock that the sentence had not been more lenient, the 66-year-old Fitton could have faced a potential death penalty.

The maximum penalty for the offense is death by hanging.



However, the court reduced the sentence "because of the advanced age of the accused."

Fitton's lawyer Soud has said he intended to appeal the case.

The court said there was "insufficient evidence" to convict Fitton's 60-year-old co-accused German tourist Volker Waldmann.



It found that he did not have criminal intent.

Waldman's legal team said he had been carrying the pieces for Fitton but did not pick them up from the site.

Fitton's family brought the case to international attention when they started a petition that has garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

The family accused the UK Foreign Office of inaction.



Britain's Baghdad diplomatic mission has not commented on its involvement.

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters, AP)