Photographer 'overwhelmed' by response to bald eagle picture

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Canadian amateur photographer says he is "overwhelmed" by the worldwide response to a photograph he took of a bald eagle, BBC reported.
Steve Biro snapped the image of Bruce the bald eagle at the Canadian Raptor Conservancy and first posted it on some Facebook photography groups.
The image of the bird of prey "staring daggers" at the photographer with its piercing eyes has since gone viral.
The photo is one of several hundred Biro took of the bird that day.
"He's squared up perfectly, both wings are touching the water," he told the BBC. "That [photograph] was the one that struck me as as little more special than the others. But I still didn't even know how it would resonate with people."The photograph eventually made it to the front page of Reddit and has since been picked up by media around the world.
Biro says the eagle, which is used to photographers visiting the bird rehabilitation and research centre in Ontario, seemed irked at where he was positioned with his camera.
"He was actually trying to brush me away from where I was perched," he said."I could feel the breeze from his wings as he flew over me. The other people who were there were gasping as he came over my head. It was really quite exhilarating."
Biro said as soon as he got up off the rock where he had been sitting, Bruce the eagle flew over and claimed the spot.
