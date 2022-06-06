2022/06/06 | 21:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- European and German support for economic growth and jobs in Iraq Governmental bodies of Federal Iraq and the Kurdish Region, including the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Offices and Ministries of Planning, discussed progress made in implementing economic reforms and creating sustainable job opportunities for Iraqis.They met as members of the steering committee […]

read more EU, German support for Growth and Jobs in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.