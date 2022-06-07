Iraqi Finance Minister issues Up-Beat Vision for Economy

2022/06/07 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Finance Minister, Dr.Ali Allawi, has presented his vision for the Iraqi economy.In the 27-page document, he says that the changing world order following the war in Ukraine is expected to lead to a period of sustained high oil prices, providing Iraq with an opportunity to address its structural imbalances, […]

