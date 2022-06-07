KRG Judicial Council disputes Supreme Court ruling over Oil

2022/06/07 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Judicial Council of Kurdistan Region of Iraq has issued a statement saying that the provisions of its oil law (Law No.22, 2007) do not violate the Iraqi Constitution and therefore should be recognized as "standing laws".The statement follows months of dispute between Baghdad and Erbil regarding control of the […]

