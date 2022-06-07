12 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi PMU operation

2022/06/07 | 12:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The clashes broke out in the Tarmiyah region in northern Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, Sabereen News reported.

The news source did not provide the number of the injured.

PMU and the Iraqi police also on Monday announced that they have launched a new round of operations in eastern Saladin province to clear the area from the terrorists.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

