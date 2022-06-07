Travel Platform ‘BOOK for the Planet’ Levels Up $9 Trillion Industry with Sustainable Destinations to Save the World

2022/06/07 | 13:38 - Source: Iraq News

NGO Metamorfosa in Bali that helps keep the reef in optimal shape Photo Credit @metamorfosabali

Nestled nearby the majestic Menjangen Mountains in Northwest Bali, incredible family-run villas with breathtaking views await visitors looking for a nature escape.



Photo Credit @sumberkimahill

I created this travel platform for vacationers to spend a holiday in a charming property while making a positive impact on the surrounding environment.”

— Kareen Reichenheim, founder of BOOK For The Planet

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One game changer is upending the travel industry by launching out into the deep with an innovative concept for vacationers.



Just imagine enjoying the beauty of exotic places while being environmentally conscious.



According to Kareen Reichenheim, founder of BOOK For The Planet, “I decided to create this travel platform, as I had myself difficulties to find destinations to spend a holiday in a charming or even luxurious property and making at the same time a positive impact on the surrounding environment.” Ms.



Reichenheim, who has been in the hotel and restaurant business in France for over 20 years, aims to give the traveler a chance to make a change in the way they travel and affect the local environment in a positive way.

Research by travel experts show that more than 83 percent of travelers worldwide believe that sustainable travel is important but only a few manage to do so.



This mother of four is poised to do her part to ensure that children have a bright future on this planet.



Kareen is well aware of the dangers that exist for future generations and is ready to help carry the mantle for environmental protection.

The much-anticipated unveiling of BOOK For The Planet is set for June 21, 2022.



Kareen’s forward-thinking team has already selected 500 inviting destinations for their clients to choose from, including spots in Europe, Costa Rica, Mexico, Thailand, Bali, and U.S.A.



In addition, they have targeted 50 regional charities to support.



The focus of BOOK for The Planet is not to work on high commissions or listing costs, but to enable the traveler to book at a fair price guaranteed and pay a low service fee of 10% — half which goes to a local charity and the other half to the platform’s growth.

The benefit is twofold: vacationers get to stay in unique, high-end locations, and hosts can connect with like-minded travelers.



The sustainable travel platform is based on fairness and on a win-win-win business strategy that builds social good directly into the business model: Everyone in the value chain benefits financially — the business, the customer, and the environment.

For more information, please Email: hello@bookfortheplanet.com.com or go to Website: www.bookfortheplanet.com or contact Kareen Reichencheim at phone +49 177 314 65 63.

