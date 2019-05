Netanyahu pledges to resolve coalition crisis and avoid election

2019/05/28 | 10:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday hewould continue to try and resolve a deadlock in a coalition crisis and form anew government, after parliament took an initial move to dissolve itself."In the timeleft I will continue to act in every way possible in order to establish agovernment in the coming days," Netanyahu said in a televised speech,ahead of a Wednesday deadline to form a new government.