Netanyahu pledges to resolve coalition crisis and avoid election

2019/05/28 | 10:50
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he

would continue to try and resolve a deadlock in a coalition crisis and form a

new government, after parliament took an initial move to dissolve itself."In the time

left I will continue to act in every way possible in order to establish a

government in the coming days," Netanyahu said in a televised speech,

ahead of a Wednesday deadline to form a new government.



