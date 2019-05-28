Netanyahu pledges to resolve coalition crisis and avoid election

2019/05/28 | 10:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he
would continue to try and resolve a deadlock in a coalition crisis and form a
new government, after parliament took an initial move to dissolve itself."In the time
left I will continue to act in every way possible in order to establish a
government in the coming days," Netanyahu said in a televised speech,
ahead of a Wednesday deadline to form a new government.
