2022/06/08 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A meeting has been held in Baghdad to prepare for the World Bank-funded project to modernize Iraq's public financial management systems.The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Administrative and Financial Department, Mr.Hassan Al-Magouter, and a team from Irish-based consultancy AARC, which signed a contract in December to […]

read more Preparations made for Iraqi e-Government Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.