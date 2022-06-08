UNOPS awards Contracts for ICT Equipment in Iraq

2022/06/08 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for has awarded a series of contracts for the provision and delivery of ICT equipment and licenses in Iraq: Lot 1 - Laptops: Sidra Almuntaha'a.Contract value $43,100; Lot 2 - Desktops: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd.Contract value $887,200; Lot […]

