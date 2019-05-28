Najaf police chief dismissed

2019/05/28 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Interior Ministry ordered dismissing Maj. Gen. Alaa Gharib, Najaf police chief.
The decision, made on Monday by the deputy minister for police affairs, said it was ordered to relieve Gharib from his duties and transfer him to the police affairs to be replaced by Brig. Gen. Mohsen Kamel until another police chief is designated.
On May 19, Najaf provincial council, elected Brig. Gen. Fa’iq Faleih to be head the police department in the province replacing Gharib. This came in the wake of the recent incidents in the province over the past two weeks between supporters of Sadr and other corrupt dissidents, which left people killed and injured and properties burnt. The police was accused of not imposing security.
A committee was then formed by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s office to investigate the incidents.
