Sunnis call for confronting seizure of properties by Shiites in Mosul

Sunnis call for confronting seizure of properties by Shiites in Mosul

2019/05/28 | 14:55



The Sunni Endowment has called on the crisis cell in Nineveh to put an end for preventing the seizure of its properties in Al-Sarai market in Mosul.







Two documents issued by the Sunni Endowment showed that a person informed more than 50 people who rent a building in the Bab al-Sarai that he made a contract with the Shiite Endowment on the building. The Sunni Endowment, according to the documents, addressed the crisis cell in Nineveh to suspend the measure and discuss the issue with the prime minister’s office.







The documents also showed that the building belongs to the Sunni Endowment, which has its contract. They added that such attempts usually take place in Nineveh.











