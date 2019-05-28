Home › Baghdad Post › Nineveh needs US$50 billion for reconstruction: Official

Nineveh needs US$50 billion for reconstruction: Official

2019/05/28







In remarks, Saba’wi said the province requires US$50 billion for reconstruction, which includes reconstructing the infrastructure if bridges, schools, roads and other establishments as well as compensations for the residents whose houses were destroyed.







No studies were made for the reconstruction of Mosul’s Old City, which has been liberated more than two years ago, he added.







The security situation, according to Saba’wi, is not stable due to growing activity by ISIS as well as the explosions, assassinations and abduction. He blamed the occurrence of ISIS on the unemployment and lack of security of the regions in Anbar deser.







He also called for exceptional security efforts in the province.



