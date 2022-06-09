2022/06/09 | 18:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.GDP growth is forecast to hit 8.8 percent this year, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.This represents a small reduction on the previous forecast of 8.9 percent, issued in April.Growth projections for the following two years remain unchanged, at 4.5 percent in 2023 and 3.0 percent in 2024.[…]

read more 8.8% Growth Expected in Iraq this year first appeared on Iraq Business News.