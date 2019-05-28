A Memorial Day — Poem

2019/05/28 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Halabja monument of a dead Kurdish man protecting his child during the poison gas attack by Saddam Hussein’s forces in 1988 in Halabja, Iraqi Kurdistan. Photo credit: Virtualtourist
Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur | Ekurd.net
Dedicated to the memories of the fallen victims of conflicts, violence and wars, especially those who lost their lives in Halabja, Kurdistan, inflicted on them by chemical attack on March 16, 1988.
Since the beginning, deeper than memories,
On earth, and on the bygone battlefield of the past,
We remember the marked and unmarked headstones of the fallen warriors
In a graveyard, that crosses borders extending to the ends of earth!
From East to West and North to South,
Speaking silently as the candles burn
To the living, in the twilight of your deep memories,
Hear us, as you celebrate our memories in the reflection of the glorious stars,
While the dust of our corpses is unearth to receive the next fallen soldier.
Keep our words in your deep memories
Like the burning embers of the ancient wisdom,
Marooned by the winds of war
As we the dead, since the beginning,
In our subterranean galleries of valor,
Have created connected corridors of lights,
To reach out and share the burning candles of our silent memories
As we question why so suddenly we had to depart with life!
Was it for the possession of this cold place?
Or the values and honors we now debate at peace,
By the warmth of these silent burning lights?
They no longer matter in these cold subterranean corridors of the forgotten!
To the peace makers, in our living memories, your soul is the birth of light,
The essence of life since the beginning of righteousness,
That enlightens the darkness of the beginning at the dawn of humanity,
In life, and in death, and in your deep dreams,
Make eternal the memories of peace.
Ardishir Rashidi-KalhurPresident of the Kurdish American Education Society, Los Angeles, U.S.
