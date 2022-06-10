ITC launches Partnerships with Agri-Food firms in Iraq

2022/06/10 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ITC launches partnerships with major agri-food companies in Iraq New partnerships to connect Iraqi agri-food companies with local producers have now been launched in the country with support from the European Union.The Strengthening the Agriculture and Agri-food Value Chain and Improving Trade Policy (SAAVI) project signed partnership agreements with major enterprises in the agri-business […]

