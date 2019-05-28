Turkish military launches operation against militants in northern Iraq

2019/05/28 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Turkey’s
military launched an operation with commandos, backed by artillery and air
strikes, against Kurdish militants in a mountainous area of northern Iraq, the
defence ministry said on Tuesday.The military action began with artillery and
air strikes on Monday afternoon and the operation by commando brigades began at
8 pm (1700 GMT) to “neutralise terrorists and destroy their shelters”,
according to a ministry statement.It said the operation targeted Iraq’s Hakurk
region, just across the border from Turkey’s southeastern tip, which also
borders Iran. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is based in
northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk.Video published by the ministry showed
helicopters landing commandos on mountainous terrain. It also shared photos
showing shells fired by howitzers and soldiers perched on ridges, surveying
hillsides with their rifles.“The operation, with the support of our attack
helicopters, is continuing as planned,” the statement said. The military
frequently launches air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq but ground
operations are less common.The PKK launched an insurgency in mainly
Kurdish southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed
in the conflict. It is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European
Union and United States.
