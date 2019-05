Turkish military launches operation against militants in northern Iraq

2019/05/28 | 15:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Turkey’smilitary launched an operation with commandos, backed by artillery and airstrikes, against Kurdish militants in a mountainous area of northern Iraq, thedefence ministry said on Tuesday.The military action began with artillery andair strikes on Monday afternoon and the operation by commando brigades began at8 pm (1700 GMT) to “neutralise terrorists and destroy their shelters”,according to a ministry statement.It said the operation targeted Iraq’s Hakurkregion, just across the border from Turkey’s southeastern tip, which alsoborders Iran. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is based innorthern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk.Video published by the ministry showedhelicopters landing commandos on mountainous terrain. It also shared photosshowing shells fired by howitzers and soldiers perched on ridges, surveyinghillsides with their rifles.“The operation, with the support of our attackhelicopters, is continuing as planned,” the statement said. The militaryfrequently launches air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq but groundoperations are less common.The PKK launched an insurgency in mainlyKurdish southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killedin the conflict. It is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the EuropeanUnion and United States.