Turkish military launches operation against militants in northern Iraq
2019/05/28 | 15:30
Turkey’s

military launched an operation with commandos, backed by artillery and air

strikes, against Kurdish militants in a mountainous area of northern Iraq, the

defence ministry said on Tuesday.The military action began with artillery and

air strikes on Monday afternoon and the operation by commando brigades began at

8 pm (1700 GMT) to “neutralise terrorists and destroy their shelters”,

according to a ministry statement.It said the operation targeted Iraq’s Hakurk

region, just across the border from Turkey’s southeastern tip, which also

borders Iran. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is based in

northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk.Video published by the ministry showed

helicopters landing commandos on mountainous terrain. It also shared photos

showing shells fired by howitzers and soldiers perched on ridges, surveying

hillsides with their rifles.“The operation, with the support of our attack

helicopters, is continuing as planned,” the statement said. The military

frequently launches air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq but ground

operations are less common.The PKK launched an insurgency in mainly

Kurdish southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed

in the conflict. It is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European

Union and United States.



