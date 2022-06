2022/06/10 | 12:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has announced that after discussions with the Board following the recent AGM, at which Bill Higgs did not receive the required 50% majority of votes in favour of re-election as a Director, he has agreed to step down as CEO of the Company with immediate effect.Dr Higgs will take up a role […]

