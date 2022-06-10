AWL Considers Industry 4.0 to be the Driving Factor for the Vision 2030

2022/06/10 | 12:54 - Source: Iraq News

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the most recent discussion with the board on the completion of their glorious 15 years, it came to light that AWL India, the largest warehouse chain in India is embarked on a mission to align its services with the Vision 2030 which is consciously visioned to deal with the challenges that arise in the transportation and logistics sector.The company emphasizes the fact that the supply chain and logistics sector of India is one of the largest and is growing at an impressive rate of 10.5%.



Vision 2030 is about countering all the barriers faced by the sector so far such as fragmented infrastructure and networks, an unbalanced logistics modal mix, high indirect costs, and limited technology adoption.AWL India is well-aware of the thought that the Indian supply chain is required to be reimagined and restructured and certainly, it demands the inclusion of some measures and efforts toward creating an optimized and digitized logistics ecosystem that guarantees success in both the short and long run.



It requires a delayered distribution system and a resilient, flexible, and green supply chain.Industry 4.0 is the synonym for the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems, IoT, Cognitive Computing, and Cloud Computing.



AWL India strives to develop a bridge between the physical and digital world through the incorporation of tech-enabled solutions, enhanced automation, and a system where smart products define the production steps, and closed-loop data models.



It’s meant to blend AI with human intelligence to maximize returns and minimize the cost of logistics.Mr.



Rahul Mehra, the CEO of AWL India, lately released a statement concerning this, that quoted:“The adequate utilization of high-tech IoT devices in smart factories will spearhead the move to increased operational productivity and enhanced quality.



AWL India is already on a path to the replacement of manual inspection business models with AI-powered visual insights that are capable of reducing manufacturing errors and saving money simultaneously.With the glorious completion of 15 years of our establishment and thriving for more, it’s time for us to accelerate our processes and shape the future of logistics and supply chain in India into a new mold that’s suitable following today’s demand and technology.”Technologies such as Machine Learning and the inclusion of their algorithm can help manufacturers detect errors on the spot.



In addition to this, it should be noted that the technologies involved in the formation of Industry 4.0 leverage existing data and ample additional data sources.

Rituraj PankajAWL India+91 90150 11011email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

June 10, 2022, 09:40 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release