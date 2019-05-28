Home › Baghdad Post › Taliban in Moscow says 'occupation' must end for Afghan peace

Taliban in Moscow says 'occupation' must end for Afghan peace

2019/05/28 | 16:40



in Moscow on Tuesday, insisting that international forces must leave



Afghanistan for peace to be agreed, amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end



the 18-year war.The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah



Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and



candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential



election.“The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is to



remove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Baradar said,



appearing openly on television in what appeared to be a calculated move to



establish his legitimacy as one of the main public faces of the Taliban.The Taliban, ousted by US-backed forces weeks after the



Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, refer to themselves as the



Islamic Emirate.Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the High Peace Council, the



main body charged with pursuing peace efforts, said dozens of people were being



killed in fighting every day and it was time for a “dignified and just



mechanism” to end the bloodshed.Taliban officials have been talking to US diplomats for



months about the terms of a withdrawal of more than 23,000 US and NATO



coalition troops from Afghanistan and have reached a draft agreement on some



issues but no new date for the next round of talks has been set and many



obstacles remain.Chief among these is the Taliban refusal to deal directly



with President Ashraf Ghani’s Western-backed government in Kabul, which they



dismiss as a “puppet” regime.Meetings between the Taliban delegation and political figures



not formally associated with the government have been seen as a way of



preparing the way for full negotiations later. But those contacts are regarded



with deep suspicion by many Afghan officials who see them as undermining the



legitimacy of the government while reinforcing the position of the Taliban.The group of politicians attending the ceremony to mark the



centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and



Russia included many of Ghani’s most powerful political adversaries.Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of the northern



province of Balkh and a leader of the mainly ethnic Tajik Jamiat-e Islami



party, said it was in the interests of all sides to establish a good



understanding.“We want to have good relations with the Taliban and we



expect peace from them,” he said.However, the presidential election in September is expected



to put Afghanistan’s political system under heavy strain following bitterly



disputed parliamentary elections last year that drew widespread accusations of



cheating.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A Taliban delegation met a group of senior Afghan politiciansin Moscow on Tuesday, insisting that international forces must leaveAfghanistan for peace to be agreed, amid gathering diplomatic efforts to endthe 18-year war.The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator MullahBaradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders andcandidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidentialelection.“The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is toremove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Baradar said,appearing openly on television in what appeared to be a calculated move toestablish his legitimacy as one of the main public faces of the Taliban.The Taliban, ousted by US-backed forces weeks after theSept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, refer to themselves as theIslamic Emirate.Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the High Peace Council, themain body charged with pursuing peace efforts, said dozens of people were beingkilled in fighting every day and it was time for a “dignified and justmechanism” to end the bloodshed.Taliban officials have been talking to US diplomats formonths about the terms of a withdrawal of more than 23,000 US and NATOcoalition troops from Afghanistan and have reached a draft agreement on someissues but no new date for the next round of talks has been set and manyobstacles remain.Chief among these is the Taliban refusal to deal directlywith President Ashraf Ghani’s Western-backed government in Kabul, which theydismiss as a “puppet” regime.Meetings between the Taliban delegation and political figuresnot formally associated with the government have been seen as a way ofpreparing the way for full negotiations later. But those contacts are regardedwith deep suspicion by many Afghan officials who see them as undermining thelegitimacy of the government while reinforcing the position of the Taliban.The group of politicians attending the ceremony to mark thecentenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan andRussia included many of Ghani’s most powerful political adversaries.Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of the northernprovince of Balkh and a leader of the mainly ethnic Tajik Jamiat-e Islamiparty, said it was in the interests of all sides to establish a goodunderstanding.“We want to have good relations with the Taliban and weexpect peace from them,” he said.However, the presidential election in September is expectedto put Afghanistan’s political system under heavy strain following bitterlydisputed parliamentary elections last year that drew widespread accusations ofcheating.