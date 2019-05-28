Iran tensions threaten Pentagon's 'great power' focus

2019/05/28 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- As acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan heads to
Asia on Tuesday to deliver a major policy speech on the region, increasing
tensions with Iran threaten to upend the Pentagon’s strategy to focus on “great
power competition” and countering Russia and China, officials and experts say.In January 2018, the US military put China and Russia at the
center of a new national defense strategy, shifting priorities after more than
a decade and a half of focusing on the fight against Islamist militants.On his first day as acting defense secretary in January,
Shanahan told civilian leaders of the US military to focus on “China, China,
China.”But escalating tension with Iran over the past month could
impair that focus. The US military has cited what it sees as a threat of
potential attack by Iran to deploy hundreds of troops to the region, in
addition to Patriot missiles, bombers and the accelerated movement of a carrier
strike group.The United States on Friday announced the deployment of
1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses
against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility
for this month’s tanker attacks off the United Arab Emirates.Those deployments are small compared with the nearly 70,000
American troops stationed across the Middle East and Afghanistan and are not
enough to change the Pentagon strategy. But a period of protracted tensions
could set it back.“The greatest way to kill the National Defense Strategy and
its focus on long-term competition and preparing for the possibility of
conflict with China and Russia is to start another war in the Middle East,”
said Mara Karlin, a former Pentagon official now with the Brookings
Institution.Karlin said it was not just conflict with Iran that would
distract the Pentagon from its own strategy, but that planning itself can
consume resources.A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said
Pentagon leadership was spending time discussing the question of what a
large-scale conflict with Iran could mean for the focus on China and Russia.The official said the hope was that the deterrence measures
being used by the Pentagon – sending aircraft and ships to the region – would
be enough to stave off a major conflict with Iran.US allies in Asia, as well as China, are highly sensitive to
the degree of American focus on their region, said Abraham Denmark, a former
deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.“They watch very closely our rhetoric, investments, our
deployments toward any area outside of Asia, looking and raising questions
about the sustainability of American commitment to Asia,” said Denmark,
currently with the Woodrow Wilson Center think-tank.CHINA, CHINA, CHINA?At the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore later
this week, Shanahan is expected to lay out his vision for the Asia-Pacific,
with a particular focus on China, and what specifically the Pentagon is doing
to implement its National Defense Strategy in the region.The closely watched speech will come at a time of tense
relations between China and the United States, which are locked in a series of
disputes, most notably a large-scale trade war and a jostling for military
influence in the region.In just the past month, the United States has carried out
two operations in the South China Sea and a transit through the strategic
Taiwan Strait, moves that have angered China.A senior US defense official said Shanahan’s speech in
Singapore would emphasize continuity in the American commitment to the region.“There’s a lot of things that as a global power we have to
be able to attend to. But this trip is about kind of showing and underscoring
how our commitment (to Asia) is playing out,” the official said.In his first trip to the region as acting defense secretary,
Shanahan will also visit Indonesia, South Korea and Japan. The former Boeing
Co. executive, whom President Donald Trump intends to nominate formally for
defense secretary, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart in Singapore.The Pentagon will also release a new report on US military
strategy for the region that will highlight areas where the United States is
making investments and alliances in the region, the official said.“China can change the world... we can’t afford to lose in
Asia. Asia is the crown jewel,” said Elbridge Colby, who led the Pentagon’s
development of the National Defense Strategy.“So we have to stay in the Middle East, but you’ve got to
turn down the temperature and the demand signal,” said Colby, currently with
the Center for a New American Security.
Asia on Tuesday to deliver a major policy speech on the region, increasing
tensions with Iran threaten to upend the Pentagon’s strategy to focus on “great
power competition” and countering Russia and China, officials and experts say.In January 2018, the US military put China and Russia at the
center of a new national defense strategy, shifting priorities after more than
a decade and a half of focusing on the fight against Islamist militants.On his first day as acting defense secretary in January,
Shanahan told civilian leaders of the US military to focus on “China, China,
China.”But escalating tension with Iran over the past month could
impair that focus. The US military has cited what it sees as a threat of
potential attack by Iran to deploy hundreds of troops to the region, in
addition to Patriot missiles, bombers and the accelerated movement of a carrier
strike group.The United States on Friday announced the deployment of
1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses
against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility
for this month’s tanker attacks off the United Arab Emirates.Those deployments are small compared with the nearly 70,000
American troops stationed across the Middle East and Afghanistan and are not
enough to change the Pentagon strategy. But a period of protracted tensions
could set it back.“The greatest way to kill the National Defense Strategy and
its focus on long-term competition and preparing for the possibility of
conflict with China and Russia is to start another war in the Middle East,”
said Mara Karlin, a former Pentagon official now with the Brookings
Institution.Karlin said it was not just conflict with Iran that would
distract the Pentagon from its own strategy, but that planning itself can
consume resources.A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said
Pentagon leadership was spending time discussing the question of what a
large-scale conflict with Iran could mean for the focus on China and Russia.The official said the hope was that the deterrence measures
being used by the Pentagon – sending aircraft and ships to the region – would
be enough to stave off a major conflict with Iran.US allies in Asia, as well as China, are highly sensitive to
the degree of American focus on their region, said Abraham Denmark, a former
deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.“They watch very closely our rhetoric, investments, our
deployments toward any area outside of Asia, looking and raising questions
about the sustainability of American commitment to Asia,” said Denmark,
currently with the Woodrow Wilson Center think-tank.CHINA, CHINA, CHINA?At the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore later
this week, Shanahan is expected to lay out his vision for the Asia-Pacific,
with a particular focus on China, and what specifically the Pentagon is doing
to implement its National Defense Strategy in the region.The closely watched speech will come at a time of tense
relations between China and the United States, which are locked in a series of
disputes, most notably a large-scale trade war and a jostling for military
influence in the region.In just the past month, the United States has carried out
two operations in the South China Sea and a transit through the strategic
Taiwan Strait, moves that have angered China.A senior US defense official said Shanahan’s speech in
Singapore would emphasize continuity in the American commitment to the region.“There’s a lot of things that as a global power we have to
be able to attend to. But this trip is about kind of showing and underscoring
how our commitment (to Asia) is playing out,” the official said.In his first trip to the region as acting defense secretary,
Shanahan will also visit Indonesia, South Korea and Japan. The former Boeing
Co. executive, whom President Donald Trump intends to nominate formally for
defense secretary, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart in Singapore.The Pentagon will also release a new report on US military
strategy for the region that will highlight areas where the United States is
making investments and alliances in the region, the official said.“China can change the world... we can’t afford to lose in
Asia. Asia is the crown jewel,” said Elbridge Colby, who led the Pentagon’s
development of the National Defense Strategy.“So we have to stay in the Middle East, but you’ve got to
turn down the temperature and the demand signal,” said Colby, currently with
the Center for a New American Security.