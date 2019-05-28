عربي | كوردى


Iran tensions threaten Pentagon's 'great power' focus

Iran tensions threaten Pentagon's 'great power' focus
2019/05/28 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- As acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan heads to

Asia on Tuesday to deliver a major policy speech on the region, increasing

tensions with Iran threaten to upend the Pentagon’s strategy to focus on “great

power competition” and countering Russia and China, officials and experts say.In January 2018, the US military put China and Russia at the

center of a new national defense strategy, shifting priorities after more than

a decade and a half of focusing on the fight against Islamist militants.On his first day as acting defense secretary in January,

Shanahan told civilian leaders of the US military to focus on “China, China,

China.”But escalating tension with Iran over the past month could

impair that focus. The US military has cited what it sees as a threat of

potential attack by Iran to deploy hundreds of troops to the region, in

addition to Patriot missiles, bombers and the accelerated movement of a carrier

strike group.The United States on Friday announced the deployment of

1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses

against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility

for this month’s tanker attacks off the United Arab Emirates.Those deployments are small compared with the nearly 70,000

American troops stationed across the Middle East and Afghanistan and are not

enough to change the Pentagon strategy. But a period of protracted tensions

could set it back.“The greatest way to kill the National Defense Strategy and

its focus on long-term competition and preparing for the possibility of

conflict with China and Russia is to start another war in the Middle East,”

said Mara Karlin, a former Pentagon official now with the Brookings

Institution.Karlin said it was not just conflict with Iran that would

distract the Pentagon from its own strategy, but that planning itself can

consume resources.A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said

Pentagon leadership was spending time discussing the question of what a

large-scale conflict with Iran could mean for the focus on China and Russia.The official said the hope was that the deterrence measures

being used by the Pentagon – sending aircraft and ships to the region – would

be enough to stave off a major conflict with Iran.US allies in Asia, as well as China, are highly sensitive to

the degree of American focus on their region, said Abraham Denmark, a former

deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.“They watch very closely our rhetoric, investments, our

deployments toward any area outside of Asia, looking and raising questions

about the sustainability of American commitment to Asia,” said Denmark,

currently with the Woodrow Wilson Center think-tank.CHINA, CHINA, CHINA?At the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore later

this week, Shanahan is expected to lay out his vision for the Asia-Pacific,

with a particular focus on China, and what specifically the Pentagon is doing

to implement its National Defense Strategy in the region.The closely watched speech will come at a time of tense

relations between China and the United States, which are locked in a series of

disputes, most notably a large-scale trade war and a jostling for military

influence in the region.In just the past month, the United States has carried out

two operations in the South China Sea and a transit through the strategic

Taiwan Strait, moves that have angered China.A senior US defense official said Shanahan’s speech in

Singapore would emphasize continuity in the American commitment to the region.“There’s a lot of things that as a global power we have to

be able to attend to. But this trip is about kind of showing and underscoring

how our commitment (to Asia) is playing out,” the official said.In his first trip to the region as acting defense secretary,

Shanahan will also visit Indonesia, South Korea and Japan. The former Boeing

Co. executive, whom President Donald Trump intends to nominate formally for

defense secretary, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart in Singapore.The Pentagon will also release a new report on US military

strategy for the region that will highlight areas where the United States is

making investments and alliances in the region, the official said.“China can change the world... we can’t afford to lose in

Asia. Asia is the crown jewel,” said Elbridge Colby, who led the Pentagon’s

development of the National Defense Strategy.“So we have to stay in the Middle East, but you’ve got to

turn down the temperature and the demand signal,” said Colby, currently with

the Center for a New American Security.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW