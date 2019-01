ISIS leader reveals terrorists still exist in Iraqi liberated cities

2019/01/31 | 23:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi intelligence managed to obtain informationabout the presence of ISIS elements in the liberated cities, after interrogatingan ISIS leader who was recently arrested in Baghdad, a military source said ina press statement.Preliminary information confirms that themajority of these elements are Iraqis, the source said, adding that theconfessions of the terrorist leader did not specify the names of these elementsor the places where they hide.Security Media Center Yahya Rasool announced on Tuesday the death of an ISISleader and the arrest of Abu Abdullah, carrier of the ammunition, in theprovince of Diyala.On Saturday, the army announced it had foiledan ISIS attempt to infiltrate the Iraqi-Syrian border.