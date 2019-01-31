ISIS leader reveals terrorists still exist in Iraqi liberated cities

2019/01/31 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi intelligence managed to obtain information
about the presence of ISIS elements in the liberated cities, after interrogating
an ISIS leader who was recently arrested in Baghdad, a military source said in
a press statement.Preliminary information confirms that the
majority of these elements are Iraqis, the source said, adding that the
confessions of the terrorist leader did not specify the names of these elements
or the places where they hide.Security Media Center Yahya Rasool announced on Tuesday the death of an ISIS
leader and the arrest of Abu Abdullah, carrier of the ammunition, in the
province of Diyala.On Saturday, the army announced it had foiled
an ISIS attempt to infiltrate the Iraqi-Syrian border.
