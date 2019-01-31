عربي | كوردى
ISIS leader reveals terrorists still exist in Iraqi liberated cities
2019/01/31 | 23:20


The Iraqi intelligence managed to obtain information

about the presence of ISIS elements in the liberated cities, after interrogating

an ISIS leader who was recently arrested in Baghdad, a military source said in

a press statement.Preliminary information confirms that the

majority of these elements are Iraqis, the source said, adding that the

confessions of the terrorist leader did not specify the names of these elements

or the places where they hide.Security Media Center Yahya Rasool announced on Tuesday the death of an ISIS

leader and the arrest of Abu Abdullah, carrier of the ammunition, in the

province of Diyala.On Saturday, the army announced it had foiled

an ISIS attempt to infiltrate the Iraqi-Syrian border.



