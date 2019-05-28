Home › Baghdad Post › Ramadan in Mideast is for fasting and Facebook, data shows

Ramadan in Mideast is for fasting and Facebook, data shows

2019/05/28 | 17:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with its long days offasting and prayer meant to draw worshippers closer to God and away fromworldly distractions, is being reshaped by technology.People in the Middle East spend close to 58 million morehours on Facebook during Ramadan and watch more YouTube videos — everythingfrom beauty tips and recipes to sports and TV dramas — than any other time ofthe year, making the holy month not only the most important one for Muslims, butalso the prime time of the year for advertisers.For Facebook, which also owns Instagram, and Google, whichowns YouTube, Ramadan brings a welcome boost of business in the region.“Consumption and time spent on our platforms does indeedincrease,” said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook’s managing director for Mideast andNorth Africa.People stay up a lot more at night during Ramadan and havemore downtime — especially before iftar, the evening meal that breaks thedaylong fast, and the “suhoor,” when people gather to eat before another day offasting. Many also work shorter hours during the day.All that translates to 5% more time spent on Facebook’splatforms, or what is nearly 58 million more hours, Shehadi said. Put anotherway, there are almost 2 million hours of additional time spent daily onFacebook in the Mideast during Ramadan.Ramadan is also the peak season for advertising in theregion, as TV dramas and soap operas get a 151% increase in viewership onYouTube during the holy month, according to Google.“Our revenue is a function of people’s engagement,” Shehadisaid. “The more that they engage on our platforms, the more that advertiserswant to be able to reach those that are engaging. That’s what drives ourrevenue.”So much ad revenue is spent during Ramadan that Googlelaunched “The Lantern Award” to celebrate the most creative and engaging ads ofthe month.Yet Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food anddrink, including water, during the day. It’s also about disconnecting fromvacuous distractions and focusing on contemplation, introspection, acts ofgood, charity and connecting with God. It can appear then as a contradictionthat this is also when companies ramp up their efforts to get people to buymore, view more and engage in excess consumerism.Google does not disclose total watch time for YouTube duringRamadan, but says that in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, forexample, viewing of sports videos jumps by 22%, travel videos by 30%, andaction games, simulation and video games by 10-20% during the holy month.People also spend 27% more time watching religious contenton YouTube in Ramadan.“To us, YouTube brings people together. We see a lot ofpeople wanting to watch things together,” said Joyce Baz, Google’s head ofcommunications in Mideast and North Africa.She added that Google products, like its search engine, arethere “to simplify people’s lives so that they can focus on things that matterlike being with their loved ones and family.” Google’s “Qibla Finder,” forexample, helps Muslims find the direction of Mecca to pray toward, whereverthey happen to be.Google says this year’s top trending search queries duringthe first week of Ramadan in Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia included a surprisingmix of Game of Thrones, prayer times, Ramadan TV shows, movie timings andEnglish Premier League results.Meanwhile, some of the most popular downloaded apps in theMideast on the Google Play store during Ramadan include games like Stack Ball,streaming apps like Vu and Shahid and online retailers Noon and Jolly Chic.Iftar evening meals are a major social affair duringRamadan, ranging from lavish spreads at home to decadent five-star hotelbuffets. This translates into a 16% spike in beauty product searches and an 18%spike in searches for beauty tips on YouTube, compared to the rest of the year.Also, according to Google maps, trips to the malls increase by more than 20% inthe last weeks of Ramadan in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, whichends the holy month.Fatima el-Barbar, an Egyptian mother living in Dubai, saidshe searches more for recipes and watches her favorite TV dramas online duringRamadan. But she said that between her job, taking care of the children,preparing iftar each night, her daily prayers and reading the Quran, the Muslimholy book, there’s little time for the internet.“I actually have less time for the internet in Ramadan thanin other days of the year,” she said.To help companies better understand consumer habits inRamadan, Google identified six categories of audiences: dedicated watchers,devoted fasters, foodies, groomers, travelers and shoppers.“YouTube is a companion during Ramadan, a platform whereviewers can watch what they want, whenever they want throughout the day,”Google says in its own pitch to advertisers.To more authentically connect with roughly 180 million usersin the Middle East, Facebook and Instagram launch special Ramadan icons to givepeople more customized ways of expressing themselves online. Instagram also hasa campaign to promote acts of kindness during the month.“We’re trying to be magnifiers and propagators of goodnessas opposed to what might seem on the surface like an extension of consumerism,”Shehadi said. “It resonates with the ethos of Ramadan and certainly the ethosof Facebook, which is around bringing people together around things that matterto them.”Haitham el-Ghoneim, a Jordanian resident in Dubai, theUnited Arab Emirates, said he uses Facebook to connect with friends duringRamadan, sharing traditional greetings for the holy month and checking on hisfamily in Jordan.Still, he doesn’t think the rest of it — all that time spentonline, on games, scrolling and ads — is a good thing. “It’s not being spent ina useful way. It’s mostly fake news, or jokes and things that have no benefit,”he said.