IncubateX Launches Official Discord Server & Public Whitelist Raffle

2022/06/11 | 14:22 - Source: Iraq News

The Public Whitelist Raffle guarantees a fair and transparent mint.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing the founder’s statement addressing the project’s pivot from Twitter, IncubateX announced the launch of their official Discord server and Public NFT Whitelist Raffle earlier this week.IncubateX is the first women-led incubator on Web3.



The company specializes in helping innovative projects incorporate Web3 infrastructure - mainly NFTs- within their ecosystems, while focusing solely on projects that make a positive impact IRL.Recently, IncubateX announced the launch of its Public Whitelist Raffle, which is part of the company’s efforts to keep the mint as fair and transparent as possible.



Winning a spot on the whitelist guarantees users a chance to mint an IncubateX Genesis Membership NFT without competing with bots or in gas wars.Commenting on the announcements, Co-Founder & Strategic Director, Massy Almubidin, said “our team has been working hard on creating a server that our community would enjoy and we're finally ready to welcome people in! Our Discord server is a great place for people to ask questions, communicate, and stay up-to-date on all the latest announcements as we get closer to mint.



In addition, our Whitelist will give people a chance to get a guaranteed spot for the IncubateX Genesis Membership mint and even win mint rewards like a Tesla! I promise, you’re going to want to join our Discord!”Whitelist registration for the even closes on June 29, 2022, 11:00 PM UTC, with raffle winners being selected and announced on June 30, 2022, 8:00 AM UTC.



The official mint date is June 30, 2022, 2:00 PM UTC.For more information visit https://www.incubatex.io, or follow their social media handles at https://linktr.ee/incubatex.About IncubateXIncubateX is the 1st woman-led Web3 incubator and NFT launchpad based out of Puerto Rico.



Since its inception, the company has been gallantly paving the way for projects that make a positive impact in the physical world.

Katie RobinsonIncubateXpr@incubatex.io

You just read:

News Provided By

June 10, 2022, 20:21 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?