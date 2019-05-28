Home › Baghdad Post › Iran’s Guard talks tough, says it has no fear of war with US

Iran’s Guard talks tough, says it has no fear of war with US

2019/05/28 | 19:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s influential Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday itdoesn’t fear a possible war with the United States and claimed that Americahasn’t grown in power in recent years — the latest tough talk from Tehran amidescalating regional tensions and a crisis with Washington.“The enemy is not more powerful than before,” said the Guardspokesman, Gen. Ramazan Sharif.Tensions between Washington and Tehran soared recently overAmerica deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf overa still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The US also plans to send900 additional troops to the Mideast and extending the stay of another 600 astens of thousands of others also are on the ground across the region.The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawallast year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powersthat capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to liftingsanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending itseconomy into freefall.Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curbIran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militiasthroughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well asaddress the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional basesand Israel.Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Sharif said theGuard doesn’t “support engaging in any war” while at the same time it doesn’t“fear the occurrence of a war.”“We have enough readiness to defend the country,” he said,adding that Iran has boosted its military power over the past 30 years.Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarifappeared unimpressed with Japan’s offer to mediate in the crisis, saying Trumpshould make his intentions clear about any talks with Iran through actions, notwords.Zarif said in a late Monday tweet: “Actions_not words_willshow whether or not that’sIn Japan on Monday, Trump said he’d back Prime MinisterShinzo Abe’s efforts to open a communication with Iran. “I do believe Iranwould like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also,” Trump said.Iran has said it has no interest in negotiations withWashington following Trump’s pullout from the nuclear deal and the re-imposingof sanctions on Iran. Zarif in his tweet also blamed Trump’s economic pressureon Iran for the regional tensions.However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi,tempered his minister’s remarks by saying that Iran would “wait and see” beforedeciding on any offers of negotiations.Japanese media have reported that Abe is considering a visitto Iran next month. The Kyodo News agency, citing unidentified governmentsources, said Friday that Abe’s visit would be likely in mid-June. Earlier thismonth, Zarif visited Tokyo.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string ofincidents this month, including what officials allege was sabotage of oiltankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and a rocket that landed nearthe US Embassy in Baghdad, while Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels launcheda string of drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.A Dubai-based, government-aligned newspaper criticized Zarifin a rare front-page editorial Tuesday.The Gulf News piece, headlined “No thank you, Mr. Zarif,”dismissed his recent offer of forming a nonaggression pact with Gulf Arabnations and said the countries are not buying Zarif’s “nice neighbor routine.”The paper says Iran “continues to call for the overthrow ofArab governments, sends its agents to spy and sabotage, aiming at spreadingchaos in Gulf countries, such as Bahrain and Kuwait and more recently offFujairah and in Saudi Arabia.”“Nobody wants war in this region,” the newspaper added. “ButIran should instead focus on its daunting internal problems which cannot beresolved by constantly fomenting aggression against our countries.”The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has waged waron Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015, backed by Iran. Tehran, however, deniesarming the Houthis.