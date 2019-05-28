عربي | كوردى


Iran’s Guard talks tough, says it has no fear of war with US

Iran’s Guard talks tough, says it has no fear of war with US
2019/05/28 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s influential Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday it

doesn’t fear a possible war with the United States and claimed that America

hasn’t grown in power in recent years — the latest tough talk from Tehran amid

escalating regional tensions and a crisis with Washington.“The enemy is not more powerful than before,” said the Guard

spokesman, Gen. Ramazan Sharif.Tensions between Washington and Tehran soared recently over

America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over

a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The US also plans to send

900 additional troops to the Mideast and extending the stay of another 600 as

tens of thousands of others also are on the ground across the region.The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal

last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers

that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting

sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its

economy into freefall.Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb

Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias

throughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well as

address the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional bases

and Israel.Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Sharif said the

Guard doesn’t “support engaging in any war” while at the same time it doesn’t

“fear the occurrence of a war.”“We have enough readiness to defend the country,” he said,

adding that Iran has boosted its military power over the past 30 years.Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

appeared unimpressed with Japan’s offer to mediate in the crisis, saying Trump

should make his intentions clear about any talks with Iran through actions, not

words.Zarif said in a late Monday tweet: “Actions_not words_will

show whether or not that’sIn Japan on Monday, Trump said he’d back Prime Minister

Shinzo Abe’s efforts to open a communication with Iran. “I do believe Iran

would like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also,” Trump said.Iran has said it has no interest in negotiations with

Washington following Trump’s pullout from the nuclear deal and the re-imposing

of sanctions on Iran. Zarif in his tweet also blamed Trump’s economic pressure

on Iran for the regional tensions.However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi,

tempered his minister’s remarks by saying that Iran would “wait and see” before

deciding on any offers of negotiations.Japanese media have reported that Abe is considering a visit

to Iran next month. The Kyodo News agency, citing unidentified government

sources, said Friday that Abe’s visit would be likely in mid-June. Earlier this

month, Zarif visited Tokyo.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string of

incidents this month, including what officials allege was sabotage of oil

tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and a rocket that landed near

the US Embassy in Baghdad, while Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels launched

a string of drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.A Dubai-based, government-aligned newspaper criticized Zarif

in a rare front-page editorial Tuesday.The Gulf News piece, headlined “No thank you, Mr. Zarif,”

dismissed his recent offer of forming a nonaggression pact with Gulf Arab

nations and said the countries are not buying Zarif’s “nice neighbor routine.”The paper says Iran “continues to call for the overthrow of

Arab governments, sends its agents to spy and sabotage, aiming at spreading

chaos in Gulf countries, such as Bahrain and Kuwait and more recently off

Fujairah and in Saudi Arabia.”“Nobody wants war in this region,” the newspaper added. “But

Iran should instead focus on its daunting internal problems which cannot be

resolved by constantly fomenting aggression against our countries.”The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has waged war

on Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015, backed by Iran. Tehran, however, denies

arming the Houthis.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW