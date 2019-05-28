Iran’s Guard talks tough, says it has no fear of war with US

2019/05/28 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s influential Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday it
doesn’t fear a possible war with the United States and claimed that America
hasn’t grown in power in recent years — the latest tough talk from Tehran amid
escalating regional tensions and a crisis with Washington.“The enemy is not more powerful than before,” said the Guard
spokesman, Gen. Ramazan Sharif.Tensions between Washington and Tehran soared recently over
America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over
a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The US also plans to send
900 additional troops to the Mideast and extending the stay of another 600 as
tens of thousands of others also are on the ground across the region.The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal
last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers
that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting
sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its
economy into freefall.Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb
Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias
throughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well as
address the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional bases
and Israel.Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Sharif said the
Guard doesn’t “support engaging in any war” while at the same time it doesn’t
“fear the occurrence of a war.”“We have enough readiness to defend the country,” he said,
adding that Iran has boosted its military power over the past 30 years.Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
appeared unimpressed with Japan’s offer to mediate in the crisis, saying Trump
should make his intentions clear about any talks with Iran through actions, not
words.Zarif said in a late Monday tweet: “Actions_not words_will
show whether or not that’sIn Japan on Monday, Trump said he’d back Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe’s efforts to open a communication with Iran. “I do believe Iran
would like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also,” Trump said.Iran has said it has no interest in negotiations with
Washington following Trump’s pullout from the nuclear deal and the re-imposing
of sanctions on Iran. Zarif in his tweet also blamed Trump’s economic pressure
on Iran for the regional tensions.However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi,
tempered his minister’s remarks by saying that Iran would “wait and see” before
deciding on any offers of negotiations.Japanese media have reported that Abe is considering a visit
to Iran next month. The Kyodo News agency, citing unidentified government
sources, said Friday that Abe’s visit would be likely in mid-June. Earlier this
month, Zarif visited Tokyo.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string of
incidents this month, including what officials allege was sabotage of oil
tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and a rocket that landed near
the US Embassy in Baghdad, while Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels launched
a string of drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.A Dubai-based, government-aligned newspaper criticized Zarif
in a rare front-page editorial Tuesday.The Gulf News piece, headlined “No thank you, Mr. Zarif,”
dismissed his recent offer of forming a nonaggression pact with Gulf Arab
nations and said the countries are not buying Zarif’s “nice neighbor routine.”The paper says Iran “continues to call for the overthrow of
Arab governments, sends its agents to spy and sabotage, aiming at spreading
chaos in Gulf countries, such as Bahrain and Kuwait and more recently off
Fujairah and in Saudi Arabia.”“Nobody wants war in this region,” the newspaper added. “But
Iran should instead focus on its daunting internal problems which cannot be
resolved by constantly fomenting aggression against our countries.”The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has waged war
on Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015, backed by Iran. Tehran, however, denies
arming the Houthis.
