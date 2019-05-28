Storytelling, games make Iraq comeback on Ramadan nights

2019/05/28 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Raad al-Jammas and Shwan Nawzad write for AFP:"Once upon a time" tales and folksy games from the pre-television days are making a comeback in Iraq during the long nights of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Traditional storyteller Abdel Wahed Ismail, a red fez atop his head, yellow scarf draped over his shoulders, in a black gallabia gown, captivates audiences in the northern metropolis of Mosul.
As in other Muslim countries, the annual month of dawn-to-dusk fasting is a time for evening gatherings in restaurants, coffee shops or homes of family and friends across Iraq.
