Tensions Simmer on Iraqi Streets as Food Prices Rise

2022/06/12 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Tension simmers on Iraqi street as food prices rise Already faced with chronic issues such as persistently high unemployment and a lack of access to basic services, Iraqis are now hit by skyrocketing […]

