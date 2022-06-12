Iraq Cancels Saad Lamjarred's Concert, And He Speaks Out

2022/06/12 | 11:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Sindbad land theme park

Sindbad Land Theme Park in Baghdad issued a statement revealing the reasons behind canceling the Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred's concert, which was scheduled to take place last Thursday evening in Iraq.

Sindbad revealed that the event was cancelled after receiving threats of 'burning and bloodshed', the news was announced on their Instagram.

People from all around the world are doing their best to stop Saad's concerts from taking place as he was accused of rape and sexual assault more than once, on social media, users are saying with more concerts and attention for Lamjarred, it would seem as if ''we are promoting rape''.

Thus, protests are taking place to stop the sexual abuser from performing.

The theme park noted that it sacrificed the money it made to organize this event in order to preserve the safety and security of the attendees, calling on the concerned authorities to impose the maximum penalty on those who stood behind these threats.

Before the concert was cancelled, dozens, led by religious leaders, demonstrated in front of the city of "Sinbad theme park" in Baghdad, to protest against the ceremony.

A prayer was held in front of the gate of the family entertainment city, and the protesters raised flags and chanted religious slogans as they tried to storm the city.

After the alleged sexual abuser's concert cancellation, he published a story on his Instagram where he posted a picture of him and his brother and wrote: 'Iraq, we love you no matter what.'

He added: 'Sending you lots of love from BAGHDAD, we are happy and very much ok'.