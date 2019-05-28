Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq sentences 2 more French ISIS members to death, 6 so far

Iraq sentences 2 more French ISIS members to death, 6 so far

2019/05/28 | 20:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- An Iraqi court on Tuesday sentenced two high-profile Frenchmembers of the ISIS group to death, including one who featured in a propagandavideo praising the 2015 Paris attacks, bringing the total number of Frenchformer jihadis condemned to death this week to six.France said it would do all it can to spare the group fromexecution in Iraq. Although it has made no effort to bring back the capturedfighters, France is outspoken against the death penalty globally.The sentencings in Iraq come amid controversy about the legaltreatment of thousands of foreign fighters who had joined ISIS at the height ofits power in Syria and Iraq when the militant group declared its self-styledcaliphate. Human rights groups are concerned they are being rushed throughIraqi counterterrorism courts in trials that raise questions over whetherjustice is being done. Convictions are often based on confessions thatdefendants and rights groups say are extracted by intimidation, torture andabuse and without due process.Although European ISIS members have been sentenced to death,none has actually been executed in Iraq.The men sentenced to death Tuesday were identified as KaramSalam Mohammed El-Harchaoui and Brahim Ali Mansour Nejara. They are among agroup of 12 French citizens who were detained by the US-backed SyrianDemocratic Forces in neighboring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January. TheKurdish-led group spearheaded the fight against ISIS in Syria and has handedover to Iraq hundreds of suspected ISIS members in recent months.Nejara, 32, helped run one of the networks that sentEuropeans to join the ISIS group and appeared in a video a week after theNovember 2015 attacks in Paris. The video was titled “Paris has collapsed” andshows a fictitious destruction of the Eiffel Tower, according to Jean-CharlesBrisard of the Center of the Analysis of Terrorism.Nejara is originally from a suburb of the French city ofLyon called Meyzieu, long known to be a training ground for jihadis, evenbefore the appearance of the ISIS group. He is believed to have encouraged oneof his brothers back home to carry out an attack in France, possibly on thestadium there. Two brothers were arrested in France.The video, in which he appeared armed and in militaryuniform praising the Paris attacks, was played in court Tuesday. The attackskilled 130 people and wounded more than 400.Nejara, speaking before the judge, said that he was forcedto make the video because the group was looking for someone who speaks French.He said he was threatened with prison when he requested to appear masked in thevideo, before they agreed to his request.The other militant, El-Harchaoui, 33, lived in Belgiumbefore he left for Syria in 2014. He was wounded in one of the battles hefought for ISIS in Syria. His second wife told The Associated Press he joinedISIS in Syria in 2014, was sent to Iraq to fight, escaped and traveled back toSyria’s Shaddadeh, then to Raqqa where he was wounded in an airstrike in 2016.He was jailed for fleeing, then released. The two then met and married inOctober 2015, after which he was arrested again.“I know he will not have a fair trial,” Samira told the APin an interview in March at camp Roj in northern Syria, where thousands offoreign women and children are languishing.El-Harchaoui showed off his wound to the court on Tuesday,pulling off the top of his yellow prison uniform to reveal a hole in his rightshoulder where he was wounded from a shell that hit a nearby house.Three other French ISIS fighters had already been sentencedto death on Sunday, and a fourth on Monday. Those convicted can appeal theirsentences within a month. Nabil Boudi, lawyer for Leonardo Lopez, who wassentenced to death earlier this week, told France Info radio that lawyers forthe French citizens were waiting for the end of all the trials beforeappealing.Human rights groups have criticized Iraq’s handling of ISIStrials, accusing authorities of relying on circumstantial evidence and oftenextracting confessions under torture.Judge Abdul Sattar Bayraqdar, a judicial spokesman, saidIraq is prosecuting these militants on behalf of all the countries of theworld. “By punishing these criminals, we are saving the world from theirevils,” he told AP.The former ISIS members all said they regretted what they’ddone. However, they all referred to ISIS by the Arabic name of “Tanzeem,” or organization,rather than Daesh, even when the judge did. The Arabic acronym for the group isdeemed offensive by ISIS and its supporters.France’s foreign minister said earlier Tuesday that hisgovernment is working to spare the group of condemned Frenchmen from executionafter Iraq sentenced them to death.Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also reiterated France’sposition but said the ISIS militants should be tried where they committed theircrimes.“We are multiplying efforts to avoid the death penalty forthese... French people,” he said on France-Inter radio. He didn’t elaborate,but said he spoke to Iraq’s president about the case.Boudi, the lawyer, accused France of engaging in“doublespeak.” He said France knew full well the moment the French citizenswere transferred to Iraq that they were going to be sentenced to death. He saidthe investigation lasted three months and was a judicial fiasco.“The idea of a fair trial is a farce, a huge joke.”